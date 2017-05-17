Model and actor Carla Dennis on how women love it when men forget to shave, how being a maestro in the kitchen is a major sexy factor, and more.

Sometimes we want to be treated like a princess. Sometimes, we want to be treated like a sex object. It’s up to you to figure out which of these we want to be at any given moment.

You cleaning your apartment is somehow incredibly sexy.

When we ask you how we look, you lose points every time you say “fine.”

We love it when you’re in the mood, but we don’t love it when you grind up against us when we’re brushing our teeth. Just saying.

Though it might sound like a compliment in your head, never say, “It’s cool that you can eat so much.”

We really love romance. Not filmy romance, though. That’s just weird.

We think you look sexier after a sweaty work out than when you’re wearing a tux.

For special occasions, it’s the effort of taking us out that matters most, not where we end up going. Unless it’s a KFC drive-thru.

You court with flowers; we court with high frequency Brazilian waxes.

You have the power to make us feel like the only girl in the room. Use it often and in plenty.

Never underestimate the power of a kiss on the forehead.

Learn how to cook. Being a maestro in the kitchen is a major sexy factor.

If you want to keep us, respect us. If you don’t, we’ll find someone who will.

We don’t suggest using “baby” when you don’t remember a woman’s name. We suggest remembering a woman’s name. Always.

We love it when you forget to shave.