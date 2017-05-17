Model and actor Carla Dennis on how women love it when men forget to shave, how being a maestro in the kitchen is a major sexy factor, and more. 

 

  • Sometimes we want to be treated like a princess. Sometimes, we want to be treated like a sex object. It’s up to you to figure out which of these we want to be at any given moment. 

 

  • You cleaning your apartment is somehow incredibly sexy.

 

  • When we ask you how we look, you lose points every time you say “fine.” 

 

  • We love it when you’re in the mood, but we don’t love it when you grind up against us when we’re brushing our teeth. Just saying.

 

  • Though it might sound like a compliment in your head, never say, “It’s cool that you can eat so much.”

 

  • We really love romance. Not filmy romance, though. That’s just weird.

 

  • We think you look sexier after a sweaty work out than when you’re wearing a tux.

 

  • For special occasions, it’s the effort of taking us out that matters most, not where we end up going. Unless it’s a KFC drive-thru.

 

  • You court with flowers; we court with high frequency Brazilian waxes.

 

 

  • You have the power to make us feel like the only girl in the room. Use it often and in plenty.

 

  • Never underestimate the power of a kiss on the forehead.

 

  • Learn how to cook. Being a maestro in the kitchen is a major sexy factor.

 

  • If you want to keep us, respect us. If you don’t, we’ll find someone who will.

 

  • We don’t suggest using “baby” when you don’t remember a woman’s name. We suggest remembering a woman’s name. Always.

 

  •  We love it when you forget to shave.