Model and actor Carla Dennis on how women love it when men forget to shave, how being a maestro in the kitchen is a major sexy factor, and more.
- Sometimes we want to be treated like a princess. Sometimes, we want to be treated like a sex object. It’s up to you to figure out which of these we want to be at any given moment.
- You cleaning your apartment is somehow incredibly sexy.
- When we ask you how we look, you lose points every time you say “fine.”
- We love it when you’re in the mood, but we don’t love it when you grind up against us when we’re brushing our teeth. Just saying.
- Though it might sound like a compliment in your head, never say, “It’s cool that you can eat so much.”
- We really love romance. Not filmy romance, though. That’s just weird.
- We think you look sexier after a sweaty work out than when you’re wearing a tux.
- For special occasions, it’s the effort of taking us out that matters most, not where we end up going. Unless it’s a KFC drive-thru.
- You court with flowers; we court with high frequency Brazilian waxes.
- You have the power to make us feel like the only girl in the room. Use it often and in plenty.
- Never underestimate the power of a kiss on the forehead.
- Learn how to cook. Being a maestro in the kitchen is a major sexy factor.
- If you want to keep us, respect us. If you don’t, we’ll find someone who will.
- We don’t suggest using “baby” when you don’t remember a woman’s name. We suggest remembering a woman’s name. Always.
- We love it when you forget to shave.