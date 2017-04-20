Spot the keywords 90s, steamy and Bollywood, and one of the first things that comes to mind is a voluptuous Raveena Tandon getting drenched under pouring skies and gyrating in her sexy saris.

And with the 42-year-old actress returning to the theatres once again with the thriller Maatr this weekend, we have more than enough reasons to relive some of her hottest numbers from the years gone by.

Tip Tip Barsa

Beyond the obsession of the 90s kids, this one has become a cult song for generations. And why not, it has to be one of the hottest videos without much skin show in Bollywood history.

De Diya Dil

This number took all the good things from Tip Tip – the sari, the water, the lonely cavern-like spaces, Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon – and turned it into another steamy song to remember.

Aaja Gunah Kar le

As much as Aks will be remembered for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s direction, many could also have fond memories of Raveena seducing one to commit sins in this hot number.

Ab Hai Neend Kise

This has to be the most understated Raveena song on the list with Shah Rukh Khan totally getting into the suhag raat act. Just click play and you’ll know what we’re talking about.

Tu Cheez Badi Hai

Tu Cheez was undoubtedly an all-Akshay show but Raveena made herself known in this foot-tapping number with her hot moves in a sexy white lehenga.