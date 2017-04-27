Zohra Sehgal was hilarious, and like most funny people do best, could make fun of her own self. In addition, she embodied a contagious sense of glee as well. Listen to her recital of Mujhse Pehli Si Mohabbat and your spirits will automatically brighten up.

On the occasion of her 105th birthday today, we relive some of the most memorable Bollywood roles enacted by the late actress who had passed away in 2014.

Dil Se

Many 90s kids would fondly recollect Zohra’s role in this Mani Ratnam film about suicide bombers. She even shook a leg with Preity Zinta to Jiya Jale.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Remember the granny recollecting her own love story upon catching lovebirds Salman and Aishwarya in the film? Zohra was at her coolest in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali drama.

Veer Zara

It was Bebe’s wish for her ashes to be immersed in India that led to Zara meeting Veer. And who else than our favourite Zohra could have played Bebe better!

Cheeni Kum

If you liked this R Balki film, you would definitely remember Amitabh Bachchan’s mother played by Zohra. Some mother-son scenes in the movie are simply adorable.