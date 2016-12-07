Actress Shama Sikandar on how men should inculcate the art of listening, how kindness and a compassionate nature is a big plus, and more.

A woman always wants you to be her knight in shining armour, no matter how strong she is. I know it’s a big responsibility. My sympathies are with you.

Most women don’t like sissy boys. A real woman wants a real man, so man up.

A woman loves it when a man is confident. You have to know how to tame your lioness, without even letting her know (the secret is with love and respect).

Women are always right, even when they’re wrong, so accept it.

We’re a complicated species, so the simpler you are, the better it is for both of us.

Don’t ever take hygiene for granted. Keep yourself clean and groomed, since that’s a sign of strength and dependability.

Wear a good perfume. A nice fragrance is the key to a woman’s heart.

Women today are financially independent, so don’t compare your self worth with your bank balance.

Money doesn’t define you. Be confident of who you are, your soul matters the most.

Be kind and compassionate, for real, to everyone – women notice that. It’s a big plus.

If you mess up, don’t try and hide it, it’ll only spoil things for the other person. Have the courage to say “Sorry, I fucked up.”

Women are walking, talking lie detectors, so beware.

When she’s talking to you, be attentive – she’s sharing something because she trusts you. Don’t take her trust for granted, because if you lose it, you’re never getting it back.

Learn the art of listening, it’s a great plus – the best plus, actually.

Understand what you like about a woman and understand what are you looking for – do not impose your ideas of a “perfect woman” and try and change someone.

In this day and age, if you can offer loyalty, then that is super cool.

Relax and enjoy the ride – you may be blessed with some wisdom.