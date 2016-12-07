Actress Shama Sikandar on how men should inculcate the art of listening, how kindness and a compassionate nature is a big plus, and more. 

 

  • A woman always wants you to be her knight in shining armour, no matter how strong she is. I know it’s a big responsibility. My sympathies are with you.

 

  • Most women don’t like sissy boys. A real woman wants a real man, so man up.

 

  • A woman loves it when a man is confident. You have to know how to tame your lioness, without even letting her know (the secret is with love and respect).

 

  • Women are always right, even when they’re wrong, so accept it.

 

  • We’re a complicated species, so the simpler you are, the better it is for both of us.

 

  • Don’t ever take hygiene for granted. Keep yourself clean and groomed, since that’s a sign of strength and dependability.

 

  • Wear a good perfume. A nice fragrance is the key to a woman’s heart.

 

  • Women today are financially independent, so don’t compare your self worth with your bank balance.

 

  • Money doesn’t define you. Be confident of who you are, your soul matters the most.

 

  • Be kind and compassionate, for real, to everyone – women notice that. It’s a big plus.

 

  • If you mess up, don’t try and hide it, it’ll only spoil things for the other person. Have the courage to say “Sorry, I fucked up.”

Shama Sikandar

 

  • Women are walking, talking lie detectors, so beware.

 

  • When she’s talking to you, be attentive – she’s sharing something because she trusts you. Don’t take her trust for granted, because if you lose it, you’re never getting it back.

 

  • Learn the art of listening, it’s a great plus – the best plus, actually.

 

  • Understand what you like about a woman and understand what are you looking for – do not impose your ideas of a “perfect woman” and try and change someone.

 

  • In this day and age, if you can offer loyalty, then that is super cool.

 

  • Relax and enjoy the ride – you may be blessed with some wisdom.