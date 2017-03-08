The recent controversy surrounding Gurmehar Kaur is yet another example of how facing sexism is an everyday affair for women. And the saddest bit is that there were a number of celebrities who joined the debate and tried to trivialize her stand. But this strong woman stood her ground and very courageously exposed the hypocrisy, patriarchy and sexism that is prevalent in our society.

Like Gurmehar, there are a number of women who’re now coming forth and unabashedly calling out the blatant gender bias that exists in our society. And in recent years, we’ve also seen a growing number of celebrities who have finally put an end to their political correctness and are speaking out against sexism. So here’s taking a look at all those women who fought back and have been an inspiration for other women to speak out against the hypocritical society.

Kangana Ranaut

Not a woman to mince her words, Kangana Ranaut has a reputation of speaking her mind and is blatantly honest in an industry which thrives on being politically correct most of the times. And if you missed out on the recent Koffee with Karan episode, this fiery lady called out Karan Johar for nepotism at his own show. We are definitely fans of her honesty and devil-may-care attitude. More power to her!

Sushmita Sen

She is a woman who lives by her own rules. The fact that she has chosen to remain single for so long is always perplexing for a number of people but she is one woman who doesn’t really give a damn about how society perceives her. In a single post, she gave it off to her detractors and won our hearts all over again. When asked about being single, she replied, “Why not? I am secure in my choice and in being so, I can respect and appreciate another’s choice, whatever it may be. After all, singles or doubles, we play to win. As for me let’s just say, ‘I am yet to meet that sire, who loves to play with fire.”

Radhika Apte

This gutsy woman is surely an inspiration to millions of woman across the globe. There was a time when, at a press conference, a reporter asked her about an intimate scene that was leaked from one of her films and she gave him the perfect reply: “Sorry, your question is very ridiculous. Controversies are made by the people like you. You saw the clip, you shared with other people, so you made the controversy. I am not ashamed of anything. People who are embarrassed about their own body are curious about others’ bodies. So if you want to see a naked body tomorrow, see yourself in the mirror rather than my clip. Then only we can talk about this.”

Sania Mirza

She was once asked about motherhood and settling down in an interview to which she replied, “You sound disappointed that I’m not choosing motherhood over being number one in the world at this point of time. But I’ll answer your question anyway, that’s the question I face all the time as a woman, that all women have to face — the first is marriage and then it’s motherhood. Unfortunately, that’s when we’re settled, and no matter how many Wimbledons we win or number ones in the world we become, we don’t become settled. But eventually it will happen, not right now. And when it does happen I’ll be the first one to tell everybody when I plan to do that”.

Deepika Padukone

She took a stand against sexism after the country’s renowned newspaper tweeted a photo of her from an event with the caption: “OMG! Deepika Padukone’s cleavage show.”Of course it didn’t go down too well with Deepika who retorted, “Yes! I am a Woman. I have breasts and a cleavage! You got a problem?” after which she also published a Facebook post demanding respect for all women, sending across a powerful message that women should not be objectified, even if they are celebrities.