There are some people who you can’t help but look up to. And our 21st Century women are nowhere behind their male counterparts when it comes to inspiring people day in day out. Here’s a toast to some of them this International Women’s Day.

Kalki Koechlin

Apart from being an unapologetic feminist and an unusually honest film personality, the charming actress recently biked across 4,000km in the Indian north-east with her father Joel. From making beer to joining local street football, she did it all. How cool is that!

Sania Mirza

No doubt about her on-court abilities; the ace tennis player was once the World Number 1 doubles player not without reason. And to add to that, she’s got an unmistakable sense of humour. In case you haven’t seen one of her candid talk shows, have a look at this post from her Instagram account.

Mallika Dua

What a wow, Manauj! Talking of wit, Mallika Dua is the undisputed queen of the online comedy scene in India at the moment. Flirty Messaging League and the latest A Women’s Besties have been some of her most popular works. She’s earned a name for herself away from the shadow of her father Vinod Dua and we really look up to her for that, also!

Nargis Fakhri

There’s been enough evidence to suggest that the New York-born model-turned-actress is the most non-Bollywood heroine in Bollywood. Remember her hysterical outing with Karan Johar on the Koffee couch? The Rockstar actress also keeps travelling most of the time and has friends all over the globe. Isn’t she the perfect combination of hot and cool!

Sushmita Sen

The former Miss Universe adopted her elder daughter to become a single parent at the age of 25, more than a decade before it turned mainstream. And after a gap of ten years, she did it again. You might be head over heels over her drop dead gorgeous looks, but for us she’s much more than just that!