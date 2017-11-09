Share this:

10 years ago, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor made their debuts. Both actresses have come a long way since then, and are still doing some of the best films of their life. While Deepika will be playing the titular role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much awaited magnum opus Padmavati, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in Veerey Di Wedding where she’ll share screen space with Kareena Kapoor.

So current projects aside, let’s take a look at a report card of both these actresses in terms of hits and flops. It’s clear that Deepika has done better than Sonam, given her fan following and also the number of big budget successes she has been part of.

S0 without further ado, let’s analyze their filmography more carefully.

Deepika Padukone

Hits: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om, Love Aaj Kal, Housefull, Desi Boyz, Cocktail, Race 2, Piku and Bajirao Mastani

Flops: Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Finding Fanny, Tamasha, Chandni Chowk to China, Karthik Calling Karthik, Lafangey Parindey, Break Ke Baad

Average: Bachna Ae Haseeno and Aarakshan

Most of the hits have been big budget hits, three of them coming with Shah Rukh Khan. Even among the flops, Finding Fanny found a lot of critical acclaim so it wasn’t entirely a bad film. Tamasha had some great songs like Agar Tum Saath Ho which sees Deepika in top form. A lot of people still listen to that song a lot. A few like Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Se and Chandni Chowk to China have been atrocious, but every rose has its thorn so we’ll forget these films.

Sonam Kapoor

Hits: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, I Hate Luv Storys, Raanjhana, and Neerja

Flops: Players, Bewakoofiyaan, Dolly Ki Doli , Saawariya, Aisha and Mausam

Average: Delhi-6, Khoobsurat, Thank You

Well, you could argue that Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was hardly her film, since it was Farhan’s all the way. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo didn’t perform as well as it was expected while Raanjhana received a lot of flak for promoting stalkers. So technically, only I Hate Luv Storys and Neerja were great successes. To be fair, even Delhi 6 was a fabulous film that saw her in full form, but alas, it didn’t find a lot of success at the box office.

