There’s a tendency to presume that if you’re good looking, you’re fit for Bollywood. We don’t mean to say good looks don’t count if you wish to be a part of the film fraternity, but many a time, all we’ve seen is the influx of pretty faces, year after year, running around trees without the least bit of acting credentials to boast of.

What is more striking is that most of these personalities are children of former (or present) Bollywood actors who have grown up amid industry bigwigs. So here’s a list of actors we think need to break away from that “pretty face, chiseled body” stereotype and make a mark in the industry based on their acting skills.

Katrina Kaif

An industry outsider who made it big in Bollywood, Katrina Kaif is definitely the poster girl when it comes to good looks overpowering her acting skills, and grabbing meaty roles.

Sidharth Malhotra

If only Sidharth could take some inspiration from Alia Bhatt when it comes to choosing roles, it would do wonders for his career graph.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam did get a National Award for Neerja, but for years and years, she struggled with being typecast as a fashionista (in films), more than being treated as a serious actor.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis Fakhri got a meaty role in Rockstar but her career failed to take off in Bollywood. Only if she had decided to work on her acting skills because, well, only Katrina Kaif has been super successful in grabbing roles opposite superstars without a great acting background.

Arjun Kapoor

That stone-faced look could have only worked for Hollywood’s Kristen Stewart, who in reality has, numerous times, chosen substance over fluff. Arjun needs to buck up if he wishes to sustain in the industry as an actor.

Sooraj Pancholi

Salman Khan launched him alongside Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya Shetty and again, it seems to be a classic case of nepotism, where both the actors do not possess what’s usually required for an actor to ace: acting skills, of course.