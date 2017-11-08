Share this:

We are celebrating #BeardWeekWithMW, to show our solidarity to the Movember Foundation that aims to raise awareness about men’s health issues like testicular cancer.

Indeed, a lot of us don’t need an excuse to grow a beard, but some of us do. In case, you’re one of those people wanting to grow a beard for a change, here are some celebrities whose example you can follow.

Aamir Khan

We loved him in Secret Superstar, and given his hit rate, we are somewhat confident that we’ll love him in the next movie. He is someone who has mostly sported the clean shaven look, but that doesn’t mean he looks bad in a beard. It makes him look like a quirky genius.

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt sported the beard in his last release Bhoomi, and we have to say that it suits him a lot. Perhaps, he should make it a habit.

Sidharth Malhotra

Ittefaq may not have done fabulously well at the box office, but we liked the movie and Sidharth Malhotra’s performance in it. We like his stubble too, which doesn’t hide his face and prevents him from looking like a chocolate boy either.

Ranveer Singh – Padmavati

Well, you cannot style your beard this way if you don’t already have a big beard. But if you do, then you can cash in on the Khilji fever.

Shahid Kapoor – Padmavati

MW’s current superstar surely knows how to pull off the bearded look with panache.

Salman Khan – Tiger Zinda Hai

You don’t see Salman Khan with a beard often, and his neat look in Tiger Zinda Hai surely has us drooling.