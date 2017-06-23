Share this:

Hrithik’s fans may be delighted to hear about his upcoming project where he will be essaying the role of a kabaddi player, but frankly speaking, we aren’t. Yes people, the news is out. Hrithik is all set to don the role of a sportsperson which will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala. Which makes us think: Bollywood is super obsessed with sports these days. Yes, sports and Bollywood do compete in real life in terms of their fan following, but certain filmmakers think they’d get double the success if they bring both the elements (sports and Bollywood) together. It seems like a good idea if you take numbers into consideration, but then, there will always be exceptions such as Azhar that didn’t quite do good business at the box-office.

Also, to look like a kabaddi player, you need to be fast, rugged, flexible (to ace the game) and also includes having the right height because that does affect the game to a certain extent. Being aggressive is also one aptitude that is a prerequisite for the players.

Hrithik might be fit, but then again, being fit doesn’t necessarily mean possessing six pack abs (which is the common presumption these days). We don’t know how the film will fare, but what we think is that Hrithik might not be the best choice for the role. And there have been a lot of casting directors or directors who have not really had their basics right when it comes to casting an actor for a particular type of role. So here’s taking a look at a few actors who weren’t the best fit for the kind of roles they took up.

Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story

Topping this list is Sushant Singh Rajput’s portrayal of the greatest cricket captain of all time: Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Now who would have thought we’d see the chocolate boy trying to ape the mannerisms of the rugged Dhoni? Not us, frankly speaking. He may have done a brilliant job with Dhoni’s body language and his famous batting shots, but the decision to cast him as Dhoni wasn’t one of the best in Bollywood history. The only criteria that he fulfilled for the filmmakers was that both, Sushant and Dhoni, hail from similar backgrounds: Dhoni is from Jharkhand while Sushant is from Bihar, if that was what the makers were looking for. The rest was kind of unbelievable.

Shefali Shah in Waqt

Now come on. What were the directors thinking is what we really want to know here. Shefali Shah played Akshay Kumar’s mother in Waqt and you’d think, what’s so bad in that? Well, did you know Shefali Shah is five years younger that Akshay Kumar in real life? This shows Bollywood’s double standards and how things are different for men, who can romance women half their age in films while women have to resort to playing mothers, sisters and aunts as they age.

Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots

Again, this casting reeks of double standards prevalent in Bollywood. Aamir Khan was made to play the role of a college student when he was 44 (of course, with the help of make-up and prosthetics). The film was inspired by Chetan Bhagat’s Five Point Someone which was based on his engineering days.

Arjun Kapoor in Half Girlfriend

If you ask us, Arjun Kapoor is never a good bet for anything at all. We think he should just retire. Here’s why.