All those who cried incest after the news of an Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh collaboration (as lead pairs for Thugs of Hindostan) are in for another big surprise. Yes, everyone, prepare to be unsettled for the duo will now be playing husband and wife in Rakesh Sharma’s biopic Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, which is their third venture together.

For a lot of film buffs, the pair is forever etched in their memories as the adorable father-daughter duo in Dangal which opened to rave reviews and an even bigger box-office collection. The film turned out to be the highest grossing film of the year and has even smashed Chinese box-office records (and is the first Bollywood film to have crossed the 1000 crore mark after Baahubali 2).

So will the audience feel queasy about this situation when the pair, who played father and daughter, will now be seen as romantic leads?

Well, only time will tell whether people are really ready to accept the whole idea of Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh romancing each other on-screen. But then, this isn’t the only instance. From SRK and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, there have been numerous actors who have had no qualms in sometimes playing lovers, sometimes siblings, mother and son, and the like to their co-stars. And so here’s taking a look at a few.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Asoka K3G

We can’t forget the time when the duo brought alive some sizzling on-screen chemistry in Asoka and then went on to play the characters of brother-in-law and sister-in-law in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

Rakhee And Amitabh Bachchan

Kabhie Kabhie Shakti

There was a time when Rakhee essayed the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s mother in Shakti after playing his love interest in Kabhie Kabhie.

Waheeda Rehman and Amitabh Bachchan

Kabhie Kabhie Trishool

Likewise, Waheeda Rehman played Big B’s mother in Trishool while she played his wife in Kabhie Kabhie.

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra

Bajirao Mastani Dil Dhadakne Do

The crackling chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra was evident in films such as Gunday and Bajirao Mastani. But no one could imagine their brother-sister pairing would create pure magic on-screen and blow the audience’s minds in Dil Dhadakne Do. 10/10 to the duo for pulling off these roles.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan

Josh Devdas

Aishwarya Rai and SRK played siblings in Josh. Subsequently, the pair went on to play lovers in YRF’s Mohabbatein and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas.

Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan

Parichay Koshish

Powerhouse performers Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan once played father-law and daughter-in-law in Parichay, a deaf and mute couple in Koshish, and again played lovers in Anamika.