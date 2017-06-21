Share this:

No Indian actress has made waves in Hollywood quite like Priyanka Chopra. If you look at her follower count, you’ll notice that it is more than some of the big celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Virat Kohli.

She was included in Time’s list 100 most influential people, and for good reason. “She has drive, ambition, self-respect, and she knows there’s no substitute for hard work. We always quote the saying “Wear your success like a T-shirt, not like a tuxedo,” and she really does—as big a star as she is, as global as she is, as beautiful as she is, there’s this interesting quality of relatability,” Dwayne Johnson (her Baywatch co-star) told Time.

Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin🇩🇪 at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning. 🇮🇳 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

The stunning Baywatch villainess was recently slammed by some on social media for disrespecting PM Narendra Modi by wearing a dress and sitting cross-legged (a disrespectable position to sit in, according to a whole lot of costume vigilantes) but the sassy lady gave it back to all the trolls with this response.

Legs for days…. #itsthegenes with @madhuchopra nights out in #Berlin #beingbaywatch A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

For all those harping about the fact that dresses aren’t Indian enough, she responded with this photograph where she’s flaunting her legs in a high slit denim dress, alongside her mother. Take that.

Since the time Priyanka Chopra made an entry into Hollywood, she’s been quite active on a number of social media platforms. So whether it is some promotional activity for Baywatch or her public appearances such as the recent one at MetGala, Priyanka knows how to give her fans a taste of her Hollywood life.

She is one of the most active celebs on Instagram and follows 217 people, while her own fan following is a whopping 17.6 million, which makes her one of the most followed celebs across the globe. Even PM Narendra Modi, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are at 7.9m, 4.2m and 7.7m respectively.

So on that note, here’s taking a closer look at who she follows:

Film Stars, Directors and Fashion Designers

Truly one of the nicest guys I know.. @therock keep charming the world #baywatch #may25th A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 14, 2017 at 1:57pm PDT

Of course, a major chunk of who PeeCee follows would have to be the glittering stars of Bollywood and Hollywood owing to her profession. From Big B to Hrithik Roshan and Kim Kardashian, PeeCee follows every notable star on the planet while in the designers’ department, Manish Malhotra makes a regular appearance in her Instagram posts.

Thank you @manishmalhotra05 for a wonderful evening… you are an amazing host and have a lovely home. See you in the new year. 💋❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 27, 2016 at 11:14pm PST

We also noticed how Priyanka follows a large chunk of the Hollywood fraternity, more than Bollywood.

No SRK or Akshay?

Well, she follows all Bollywood biggies but we couldn’t manage to spot Akshay Kumar or SRK in the list. In this day and age when exes still like to remain close friends (say Hrithik and Suzanne; Priyanka follows them both), this might come in as a surprise to many. But maybe this is her way to remain out of controversy and why not?

Her rivalry with Deepika; real or manufactured?

Well, a lot has been said about her supposed rivalry with Deepika Padukone and trashing all that to bits and pieces, we’d like to inform you that Priyanka Chopra does follow Deepika. This is evidence enough to end all the manufactured speculation about their fractured relationship.

A Sports Buff?

Her interest in sports (or the good-looking sports stars) is evident since she follows a number of sports personalities such as Michael Jordan and David Beckham.

Pop Princess

She’s inclined towards pop and R&B; or that’s what her Instagram account suggests. Britney, Selena Gomez, Usher, Madonna, Bruno Mars, Jay Sean and Beyonce feature in her “following” list. But her musicians/singers list isn’t as exhaustive as we presumed it would be due to her inclination towards singing (for all those who didn’t know, Priyanka launched her singing career a couple of years ago).

Change of plans ! Oscars here we come.. @mickjagger LA LA land… A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Feb 24, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

PS: Mick Jagger isn’t pop, but a Rock & Roll veteran, but we loved this picture.

Uday Chopra; why oh why?

All those of you who’re perplexed after seeing this name, well, Uday Chopra is the head of YRF Entertainment’s Hollywood arm and is doing a pretty decent job as a producer with films such as Grace of Monaco, The Longest Week and his new project, Seducing Ingrid Bergman. So why, not?