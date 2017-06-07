Sushant Singh Rajput, the eternal good-boy of Bollywood, is one of the few television actors who have successfully made a crossover to Bollywood (and this is a big feat considering the number of actors who have not really tasted success in Indian cinema). After the grand success of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, he is back yet again with another film, which is based on the (outdated) theme of reincarnation.
So will it work? Well, that’s another question which will only be answered after the film releases this Friday, but until then, here’s a taste of his Instagram world where he has garnered a whopping 2.8 million followers. Take a closer look at who the man follows:
Fanclubs, fanclubs and more fanclubs
The first thing you notice when you visit his profile is that the man is giving some massive fitness goals to his fans. But beyond that, if you dig deeper, you’d realize how much Sushant loves his fans. He is one of the few stars who is humble and down to earth and follows a number of fan pages. This is also owing to the fact that it is the fans who are the deal-makers and breakers when it comes to superstardom (essentially for those who do not belong to Bollywood families).
Ex Files
There’s definitely no ill-will towards his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, for he still follows her on Instagram. The two former lovebirds have definitely taken a wise decision to separate amicable without the usual Bollywood drama that we experience occasionally.
The Raabta Connection
It’s been a long time since Sushant and Kriti have been linked to each other, which began while they were shooting for Raabta (their upcoming reincarnation film). And strangely, if you notice, Kriti Sanon’s name appears right below Ankita Lokhande’s.
Bollywood personalities and there you go: Kendall Jenner
He seems to have taken a liking for Kendall Jenner after they teamed up for a shoot together. He follows her alongside some famous Bollywood personalities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, among others.
A Petrol head?
Definitely seems like it. The pictures speak for themselves.
Alright , Ride anyone ? 😈
Baywatch, eh?
He doesn’t seem to be a big fan of Hollywood (or maybe Instagram is deceptive) with only Zac Efron (of Baywatch fame), Robert Downey Junior, among a few others, in his “Following” list.