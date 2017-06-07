Sushant Singh Rajput, the eternal good-boy of Bollywood, is one of the few television actors who have successfully made a crossover to Bollywood (and this is a big feat considering the number of actors who have not really tasted success in Indian cinema). After the grand success of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, he is back yet again with another film, which is based on the (outdated) theme of reincarnation.

So will it work? Well, that’s another question which will only be answered after the film releases this Friday, but until then, here’s a taste of his Instagram world where he has garnered a whopping 2.8 million followers. Take a closer look at who the man follows:

And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music. #Nietzsche A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on May 24, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

Fanclubs, fanclubs and more fanclubs

The first thing you notice when you visit his profile is that the man is giving some massive fitness goals to his fans. But beyond that, if you dig deeper, you’d realize how much Sushant loves his fans. He is one of the few stars who is humble and down to earth and follows a number of fan pages. This is also owing to the fact that it is the fans who are the deal-makers and breakers when it comes to superstardom (essentially for those who do not belong to Bollywood families).

Ex Files

There’s definitely no ill-will towards his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, for he still follows her on Instagram. The two former lovebirds have definitely taken a wise decision to separate amicable without the usual Bollywood drama that we experience occasionally.

The Raabta Connection

If you promise to remember me forever , then I don’t care if everyone forgets… #raabta 9th June A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

It’s been a long time since Sushant and Kriti have been linked to each other, which began while they were shooting for Raabta (their upcoming reincarnation film). And strangely, if you notice, Kriti Sanon’s name appears right below Ankita Lokhande’s.

Bollywood personalities and there you go: Kendall Jenner

He seems to have taken a liking for Kendall Jenner after they teamed up for a shoot together. He follows her alongside some famous Bollywood personalities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, among others.

A Petrol head?

Definitely seems like it. The pictures speak for themselves.

Alright , Ride anyone ? 😈 A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 13, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

I look at her and the ‘present’ musters the courage to dare eternity and the ‘future’ waits with generous patience to allow me my time with her. #selfmusing A post shared by Sushant Singh Rajput (@sushantsinghrajput) on Jan 4, 2017 at 11:22pm PST

Baywatch, eh?

He doesn’t seem to be a big fan of Hollywood (or maybe Instagram is deceptive) with only Zac Efron (of Baywatch fame), Robert Downey Junior, among a few others, in his “Following” list.