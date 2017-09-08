With Daddy releasing today, we take a look at Arjun Rampal’s Instagram which is filled with gems that prove that the model-turned-actor never fails to bring his style A-Game.
“There was a film already being developed on the life of Arun Gawli with Arjun Rampal attached. I didn’t have anything to do with that. I happened to meet Arjun while shooting a TV commercial [for Nivea], and we hit it off. He asked me if I would ever want to make a mainstream Hindi film, and I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ But, he had seen Miss Lovely and knew my sensibility. He then told me about the Gawli project and asked if I would be interested in getting involved with a true story like this, if I could make it with total freedom and no studio interference. He had the rights to the story, access to the family and didn’t want to make a typical Bollywood gangster film. How could I resist that?,” director Ashim Ahluwalia said in an interview with us.
Truly, from the few things we’ve seen in the trailer, we know that Arjun has aced his performance. Even though we don’t know how the story and the plot of the film holds together.
For now, we’ll not keep you waiting and serve up them gems straight up.
The man has the wits to play poker! Surely, with a face like that, it’ll be hard to decipher if he is bluffing because you’ll always notice how handsome he is rather than focusing on what is going through his mind.
He’s not just got the look alright. It seems he has become Arun Gawli from within. Those eyes have the same stare.
We can give away a lot of our possessions just to sit next to you in that flight, Arjun.
Want to know how to pull off formals like a pro? Try and emulate a supermodel like Mr Rampal.
It seems Arjun likes to kill time in airports/flights by posting on Instagram. Well, we aren’t complaining.
Want to know how Arjun manages to look so good day in, day out? Read more about his grooming secrets.
