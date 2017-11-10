We have to say that we love sarees. It’s sensuous and traditional at the same time, and we really think that more urban women should wear it. The ones from Bollywood definitely know how to rock it, and we’ve decided to take a look at some of them.
Vidya Balan From The Dirty Picture
Probably the most successful movie of Balan’s career, she exuded oomph like few other actresses could.
Raveena Tandon From Mohra
There’s a reason why this song (Tip Tip Barsa) has become a cult hit. You can’t generate that amount of heat on celluloid all the time.
Katrina Kaif From De Dana Dan
A tribute to Tip Tip Barsa, this song saw Katrina Kaif sizzle up the screens in some of the sexiest sarees ever.
Sushmita Sen From Main Hoon Na
We all wish we had a teacher like Chandni from Main Hoon Na.
Kajol From Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham
The Suraj Hua Maddham song was as hot as it was romantic, and we have to say that we can’t have enough of Kajol in a saree.
