It’s said that two Bollywood actresses cannot be friends, due to the high amount of competition and insecurity that comes with being part of the film industry. Recently, there were rumours of a fall out between Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez over Sidharth Malhotra. Even though, these reports have been laughed off, there have actually been feuds between actresses where things turned extremely sour.

Let’s take a look at some such instances.

Jaya Bachchan and Rekha

The point of contention between these two actresses was Amitabh Bachchan. “It’s when she realized that he was really emotionally involved, that is when it began hurting her. She called me for dinner one evening and though we spoke about everything but him, before I left that day, she made sure to tell me, ‘I will never leave Amit whatever happens’,” Rekha was quoted as saying by Stardust.

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor

Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor have appeared together several times, including the hit movie Aitraaz. Despite being the villain, Priyanka stole the limelight from Kareena by her impeccable performance. Then, Kareena made fun of Priyanka’s accent on a Koffee With Karan episode. PC didn’t hold back, and in the same show, she said that she got her accent from the same place Saif got it from.

Sonam Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai

Sonam Kapoor made the mistake of calling Aishwarya Rai an aunty, and received flak for it. At the moment, Aishwarya is just 11 years older to Sonam. She later apologized for her comments, and accused the media of making a mountain out of a molehill. Still, to make the comment in public was uncalled for. Aishwarya on her part, did not react to the issue.

Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu

The two actresses did not hide their hatred for each other one bit. “No, I will not work with Kareena again. Because you either get along with people or you don’t,” Bipasha said in an interview with Filmfare. On her part, Kareena told the same publication, “She just doesn’t seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages.”