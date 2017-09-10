Share this:

Poster Boys released this week, and after a long hiatus, Bobby Deol made his return to the silver screen. Yes, the man who gave us extremely terrible films for a long, long time.

In January this year, Bobby Deol gave a candid interview to The Huffington Post where he was frank about struggling with joblessness. “I didn’t even realize when my career started slipping away. You usually don’t. Work slows down and before you know it, you are sitting at home more than hanging out on film sets. I used to ask myself: What’s wrong with you, Bobby? Why aren’t you getting work? Add to it the speculations and stories people spin around you,” he said.

Well, considering his skills as an actor and the consistency with which he gave flops, we are amazed how he was able to survive in the industry for as long as he did. But then as they say, even a broken clock is right two times a day.

Bobby has delivered some hits (and even fewer, good films) in his career, so let’s take a look at these rare instances.

Soldier

Along with Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol’s role in this Abbas-Mustan thriller received a lot of love. People still make fun of the Naiyyo Naiyyo song through memes, which is a testament to its popularity. In fact, the film was even remade in Telugu, probably because producers love tried and tested stories.

Gupt

We’ll not give you spoilers, but Gupt was definitely one of Bobby’s best films. You must see it for Kajol’s breathtaking performance, which even won her the Filmfare Award for Best Villian. An award we don’t usually see going to mainstream actresses.

Ajnabee

Another edge-of-the-seat thriller, Akshay Kumar was the real star of this movie but Bobby didn’t do too badly. Like Soldier, this one too was directed by Abbas-Mustan. The soundtrack of the movie is unique, and some songs will remain stuck in your head long after you’ve heard them. They may not be good, but they are catchy as hell.

Yamla Pagla Deewana

Bobby Deol hasn’t done tvoo well in comedies, but he managed to do well in Yamla Pagla Deewana. The film sees Sunny and Bobby join hands with their father Dharmendra.

Humraaz

Another Abbas-Mustan film (Bobby owes them a lot), Humraaz was not just one of the few hits in Bobby’s career. It was one of the few hits in Amisha Patel’s career as well.