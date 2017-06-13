Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s new look for the film Mom has critics and fans going gaga in equal measure. The makeover is so stunning and convincing that Nawaz is almost unrecognizable in his special appearance in the Sridevi Kapoor and Akshaye Khanna-starrer film.

But not many are aware of the secret behind this transformation. Nawazuddin’s make-up, hair and prosthetics (sculpting, molding and casting techniques to create advanced cosmetic effects) has been done by none other than National Award winner Preetisheel Singh.

This extraordinary artist has also set up a prosthetics make-up effects lab in India and excels in everything including beauty, character design, tattoos, body painting and high fashion.

After bagging the National Film Award for Best Make-Up for Sartaj Singh Pannu’s Nanak Shah Fakir, she worked with various artistes in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Haider, Brothers, Rangoon, Parched, Talwar, Ghayal Once Again, Hawaizaada, Finding Fanny, Housefull 3, Shivaay and the Tamil film, 24.

And not only this, her ongoing/future projects include Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, Sunny Deol’s Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Vikramaditya Motwane’s Bhavesh Joshi and Umesh Shukla’s 102 Not Out which has been produced by T-Series.

Now that’s definitely something.

Take a look at the trailer here: