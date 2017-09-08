Share this:

There was once a time in Bollywood when casting an ensemble of actors in a movie was a sure shot recipe for success in Bollywood. Multi-starrers like Waqt, Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony and Yaadon Ki Baaraat defined this trend that eventually came to be overdone to the extent of suffocation.

And it again seems to be catching up again. The likes of Udta Punjab, Housefull 3, Azhar, Rangoon, Dishoom and Rock On 2 from the recent months are being followed by Poster Boys this Friday. Only time will tell the fate of this multi-starrer that is a remake of the Marathi movie of the same name.

The makers would least be hoping for it to not turn out like these highly celebrated pieces of shit cinema.

Jaani Dushman

You thought you could churn out a good movie with Armaan Malik in its cast. He would easily have been the worst thing about this multi-starrer had it not been for the out of the world CGI of the movie. Really out of the world!

RGV Ki Aag

Ram Gopal Verma has done some really stupid things in his life but trying to remake Sholay with Amitabh Bachchan as the Gabbar equivalent could easily top the list. In case you escaped the wrath of the movie, it also casts Sushmita Sen as the widow. Need we say more?

Boom

We all know Amitabh Bachchan has made terrible movies in the evening of his career and this is multi starrer ranks pretty close to Aag. The only good thing about this movie were the hot ladies and Katrina Kaif’s debut, which was just enough to make us get over their abysmal acting.

Aarakshan

Even the most die hard of Deepika Padukone fans would agree that this was one of her worst movies. Yes, despite the existence of a certain Lafangey Parindey. And do you know who else was in this movie? Amitabh Bachchan!

K3G

However much Buzzfeed would like us to idolise Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the truth is that it was a pretty lame movie; from Kajol’s annoying antics to Shah RukhKhan’s see-through shirts. And the cherry on top — any guesses? — Mr Amitabh Bachchan!