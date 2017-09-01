Share this:

From Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy to George Miller’s Mad Max Fury Road, everyone loves a good sequel. But what’s that thing about excess of everything being bad? Well, Bollywood doesn’t seem to give a fuck after shamelessly ‘adapting’ regional cinema for donkeys years now.

And this trend only seems to be on the rise in the present day and age. To put things into perspective, one of the two Bollywood films releasing today is a remake — RS Prasanna’s Shubh Mangal Savdhan that’s based on the Tamil Kalyana Samayal Saadham by the same director.

And it’s not the first one from the recent past. (FYI we’re not even taking the internationally-inspired likes of Tubelight into account yet)

While the likes of Shah Rukh Khan were busy taking up remakes like Bollywood’s own Don at the turn of the decade, Salman Khan had rediscovered the formula for revitalisation of his fading career with remakes while Aamir Khan further fanned the fire with the 2008 superhit Ghajini.

Salman poached scripts left, right, centre from hit regional cinema for various projects thereafter, including Wanted (from Pokiri in Telugu), Bodyguard (Malayalam), Ready (Telugu) and Kick (Telugu). It’s very little surprise that despite not being superhits, even all of Tere Naam, Biwi No 1, Judwaa, No Entry, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega, Kyonki and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam were remakes.

Akshay Kumar too jumped on the bandwagon with the likes of Holiday, Boss, Rowdy Rathore, Kambakkht Ishq and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

As things stand today, there’s no slowing down the remake train. Salman Khan has reportedly bought the rights to a Marathi movie called Shahanpan Dega Deva and Akshay Kumar is expected to star in the Hindi version of the Tamil Kaththi.

And along with all this, there is also a barrage of films based on Bollywood superhits of the past couple of decades waiting in the background.

As mentioned earlier, we’re not opposed to the idea of remakes but what’s happening now is that mainstream Bollywood is almost solely relying on them for blockbusters.

There are the likes of Dangal that give a glimmer of hope; but with even the next generation of actors going down the remake road, creativity could be all but dead very very soon in the industry.