If there’s one actor in Bollywood who diligently launches new faces in the industry, it’s Salman Khan. Recently we heard how he will be launching his brother in-law Aayush Sharma, with some help from Karan Johar. There’s also a rumour doing the rounds that Salman Khan has taken a keen interest in Mouni Roy’s career and will be helping her make a transition from television to films.

In the past, Salman Khan launched his girlfriend Iulia Vantur as a pop artist where she recorded a track composed by Himesh Reshammiya for his new album Aap Se Mausiiquii.

Launch Daddy of Bollywood

Even though Salman isn’t a director, he has a lot of goodwill in the industry and he has been able to influence some of the biggest directors of Bollywood (for the respective launches). He’s also been a godfather to some of the industry’s biggest names including Katrina Kaif, Himesh Reshammiya and Sonakshi Sinha and some not-so-known faces such as Sooraj Pancholi, Athiya Shetty, Sneha Ullal, Bhoomika Chawla, Zareen Khan, Pulkit Samrat, among others.

A penchant for lookalikes

If there’s one thing we’ve noticed in this Bollywood launch saga is Salman’s absolute obsession with his exes which results into a search operation for finding their look-alikes from any part of the world and subsequently launching them.

Everyone knows about his love-affair-turned-sour scenario with Aishwarya Rai. But his obsession with her did not stop at that. One fine day, he spotted Sneha Ullal and decided to launch her in Lucky: No Time for Love. And of course, the whole world knows who Sneha Ullal resembled.

Likewise, right after his break-up with Katrina Kaif, Salman found Zareen Khan and launched her in Veer.

And this isn’t it. If you all remember Bhoomika Chawla from Tere Naam (her debut film), Salman (in a number of interviews), mentioned how Bhoomika reminded him of Bhagyashree from their debut film, Maine Pyaar Kiya.

So does it seem like a co-incidence?

Not really because, well, a co-incidence, that too thrice, seems like a far-fetched idea.

So is it a form of revenge on his former partners?

Who knows, it could be a way of proving to them that everything is replaceable; say, you might be Aishwarya Rai, but you aren’t indispensable.

Is it a way to let them know he still thinks of them?

Maybe. He’s still stuck in the past. Who knows.

Also responsible for failed careers

The very promising Vivek Oberoi tasted success with launch daddy RGV. But he surely did taste the fraternity’s collective snub which literally destroyed his career after a famous press conference (everyone industry insider knows about this case). But now, the actor is all set to revive his career with Bank Chor, which release this Friday.

His Eid Release: Tubelight

Salman’s much awaited film Tubelight is set for an Eid release and his loyal fans are waiting with bated breath to see their “Bhai” set the screens on fire. We don’t know what the box-office results of the film would be, but what we surely know is that more than his films, Salman would go into history books for his intense obsession with launching new faces.