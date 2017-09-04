Share this:

2017 has been a bleak year for Indian cinema. Hits have been hard to come by, and even superstars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan have delivered disastrous duds in Tubelight and Jab Harry Met Sejal. The hits have been hard to come by, and as human beings, we feel sorry for theatre owners and those whose livelihood depends on the success of films. But alas, the lack of content and quality drama is something that only the directors and producers are responsible for, and they are not fulfilling their responsibility well.

While films like Baahubali 2, Hindi Medium, Kaabil, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Mubarakan and Jolly LLB 2 have made money, many others have tanked.

However, September seems slated to be a wonderful month for cinema. Let’s take a look at some of the films that hold a lot of promise.

Daddy

Arjun Rampal is probably going to give the best performance of his career in this film. And surprise surprise, the actor has also co-written the script along with director Ashim Ahluwalia. Do read the interview we did with him a while back.

Simran

Kangana Ranaut is back with Simran, which seems so much like Queen from the way the trailer looks. “Kangana is an intense person – very professional, very focused – and the celebrity status does not affect her professionalism and her dedication to the craft of film-making,” director Hansal Mehta said about the actress in an interview with us.

Lucknow Central

After Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, we thought Farhan Akhtar won’t be able to repeat the same magic again. But he seems like he has, and we don’t see a lot of jailbreak dramas in Bollywood, so we are keeping our fingers crossed that this one turns out to be an edge-of-the-seat drama.

Newton

Trust Rajkumar Rao to give you reasons to rave everytime. Whether it was his role in Trapped or his role in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Rao brings his A-game always. We like to call him Mr. Path Less Trodden.

Bhoomi

Sanjay Dutt’s looking sinister than ever before in Bhoomi, and we have to say that if he can give us so many chills just by the trailer, imagine the impact the movie will create.

So far the picture has been bleak, but hopefully by the end of the year, 2017 can still be remembered as a golden year for cinema. We need more months like this one though.