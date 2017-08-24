Share this:

My Name Is Khan could have been one of Shah Rukh Khan’s best works in this decade but it also marked the arrival of a talented young kid as an assistant director on the Dharma film’s sets as an Assistant Director.

A couple of years later, that AD Sidharth Malhotra made his debut in a film from the same banner and the rest is history! As much as Student of The Year plunged a highly talented Alia Bhatt into spotlight, it also is remembered for Sidharth leaving a more lasting impression than co-star and fellow debutant Varun Dhawan.

The former will be seen in A Gentleman this weekend and the action-comedy trailer speaks volumes about how he has taken leaps and bounds in terms of acting while his contemporaries like Varun are still indulging in lame brands of comedy.

Furthermore even Sushant Singh Rajput’s stock has gone south after the abominal Raabta and even Tiger Shroff seems to have lost his footing with another flop in Munna Michael.

On the other hand, Sidharth has continued to collect more feathers for his hat with back-to-back praiseworthy performances. He followed up SOTY with Hasee Toh Phasee starring Parineeti Chopra and Adah Sharma.

Saibal Chatterjee of NDTV praised his screen presence and compared it to the early work of Amitabh Bachchan. Along with above-average critical acclaim, the film even performed way above expectations on the box office, unlike his next venture — Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain.

The film achieved blockbuster commercial success and established the 32-year-old as an actor to watch out for. Then came Kapoor & Sons that was met with both critical and commercial success, yet again and despite Sidharth’s other couple of projects tanking at the box office, he has become Bollywood’s most bankable face from the younger generation.

He is smart, has a mesmerising baritone, makes the ladies week in their knees, dresses well and carries an effortlessly cool fashion sense. No wonder he’s the face of so many fashion labels and advertisements in the country at the moment.

What’s more is that he has achieved all this despite being an outsider in the industry. Some would put forth the same argument in Sushant’s case as well but he at least had some acting experience on TV before diving into films.

So if you were fretting somewhat about the future of the industry, don’t worry. With Sid, it’s in safe hands.