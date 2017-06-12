Ankita Lokhande has been in the news since quite some time now. First, it was her much-publicised break-up with Bollywood heartthrob Sushant Singh Rajput that did the rounds and then a fire accident in her own apartment from which she thankfully escaped, unhurt, with some minor injuries.

Now, rumour has it that she is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Malang, where she will be playing the role of a CBI officer. The film will also mark the directorial debut of Aarambh Singh, who has earlier assisted Omung Kumar in the film, Bhoomi.

We’re hoping this is the big break Ankita has been looking for since she was also considered for numerous other roles in films such as Farah Khan’s Happy New Year and the Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, but sadly things didn’t work out in her favour.

To make it in Bollywood is one of the many dreams TV actors nurture in their hearts and apart from Ankita’s ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput (in the recent times), there have been very few TV actors who have created their own special place in the film industry.

But with TV actresses such as Ankita Lokhande and Mouni Roy determined to fulfill their Bollywood dreams (after their successful stint on the small screen), here’s taking a look at a few television actresses who forayed into films and how they fared in the industry.

Vidya Balan

One of the most successful Bollywood actresses around, Vidya Balan is definitely an inspiration for TV big-wigs who wish to make it in the film industry. After appearing in two TV shows, Ekta Kapoor’s Hum Paanch and Ashok Pandit’s Hanste Khelte, Vidya Balan made waves with Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta and has never looked back.

Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla has been slowly and steadily making a mark in Bollywood. She has appeared in films such as Hate Story 2 and Anurag Kashyap’s Ugly, but one film where she stole the show was Leena Yadav’s Parched. Widely appreciated for her role in the same, Surveen is definitely one of the actors to look out for.

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi Tanwar is a television biggie with hit soaps such as Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki and Bade Ache Lagte Hai to her kitty. But her poignant performance as the mother of the Dangal sisters (and of course, Aamir Khan’s wife), she left a deep impression on the audience’s mind and we would like to see her in more such films.

Yami Gautam

She might be in the news for her relationship with Pulkit Samrat, but there’s no denying that Yami Gautam has been steadily making a mark in the industry with top films such as Badlapur, Vicky Donor and Kaabil (opposite Hrithik Roshan).

Prachi Desai

She was the small-screen darling with Ekta Kapoor’s Kasam Se alongside Ram Kapoor. Then she got noticed in her Bollywood debut, Rock On!!, which did fairly well at the box-office. But these days, her career graph seems to be on a decline; may be because of her film choices that include Teri Meri Kahaani, Bol Bachchan among others.

Aamna Sharif

She was the small screen sweetheart after debuting opposite Rajeev Khandelwal in Kahin Toh Hoga and was touted as the next big thing. But then sadly, her career never took flight even with two releases (opposite Aftab Shivadasani) in the same year.

Hansika Motwani

Then there’s Hansika Motwani. We think if she could have avoided starring opposite Himesh Reshammiya in Tera Surroor, she might have been at a different stage in her Bollywood career. Just saying.

Image courtesy: Instagram