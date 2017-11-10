Share this:

Bollywood runs on drama. Just recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex Sunita Rajwar sued him for distorting facts, and demanded a compensation of Rs 2 crores. It’s an extremely ugly situation, and makes us feel really bad because we had a lot of respect for Nawaz as an actor. Knowing the person behind the onscreen persona, isn’t exactly pleasant.

But then, in the past, a lot of fights have happened in Bollywood. Let’s take a look at the worst of the lot.

Vivek Oberoi calls out Salman Khan

This spat had the entire country hooked. Vivek Oberoi, a young and upcoming actor accused Salman Khan of creating a scene with Aishwarya Rai. It wasn’t a great move on his part, as his rising career nosedived post that controversy.

Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut

Probably the ugliest fight in Bollywood history, Kangana Ranaut called out Hrithik Roshan publicly in an interview given to India TV‘s Rajat Sharma. After some time, Hrithik responded with an interview given to Arnab Goswami from Republic.

Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu have a catfight

The two actresses hated each other from the core of their heart, and gave public interviews expressing that. “No, I will not work with Kareena again. Because you either get along with people or you don’t,” Bipasha said in an interview with Filmfare. Kareena retorted with, “She just doesn’t seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan get into a spat

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan had an extremely ugly spat, and it was thought that they’d never see eye to eye again. Things were looking extremely sour also because they were the top two stars in the country, and had worked together in a few films together. Thankfully, their tiff didn’t last long and the duo have not burnt bridges.