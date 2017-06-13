When veteran filmmaker JP Dutta recently unveiled the first look of his film, Paltan, it definitely got us thinking about his other films such as Border, LOC Kargil and Refugee (in a way), which were basically all war dramas.

The acclaimed director, who last directed 2006’s Umrao Jaan, definitely has a penchant for war dramas as it is evident from the recent poster of Paltan that has silhouettes of army men alongside their dog tags. Though the shooting of the film hasn’t begun yet, the director mentioned that the casting of the film is underway and the film will go on floors later this year.

JP Dutta unveils the logo of his war drama #Paltan… Directed by JP Dutta, the film goes on floors later this year… 2018 release… Logo: pic.twitter.com/fFXxAjsIXS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2017

So if you come to think of it, every director has a unique style of storytelling and when that formula works (does great business at the box-office), it then turns into a recurring theme in his/her series of work.

And this list isn’t based on directors alone; a lot of times, actors too take up films that have a recurring theme or in other words, they become poster boys for a certain genre. And our list isn’t only based on films; some of the personalities featured take their penchant to another level and apply that in real life as well. Here’s taking a look at the genres these Bollywood personalities are famous for (or obsessed with).

Aamir Khan – Bromance

While he is renowned for his power-packed performances in each of his films, his filmography is brimming with bromances such as Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, 3 Idiots, Andaaz Apna Apna and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Rightfully so, he is the indisputable king (or the poster boy) of bromance (like SRK is the king of romance).

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh – Man-Child

If you were annoyed with Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, you’re not alone. Ranbir is definitely the poster boy for the man-child syndrome that has gripped Bollywood in recent times. Tamasha, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Bachna Ae Haseeno and Wake Up Sid; you name a film and he plays the immature guy who refuses to adult. Likewise, Ranveer Singh and the new Bollywood brigade is also following the same lead. Time to grow up, boys.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ashutosh Gowariker – Period Dramas

The whole world knows about the Padmavati controversy and Bhansali’s obsession with period dramas. Bajirao Mastani, Devdas, and more; the list seems never-ending. Competing neck-to-neck with him is Ashutosh Gowariker whose list includes Mohenjodaro, Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, and more.

Salman Khan – Philanthropy/Launches

When Bhai is not playing himself (he is known to play various shades of himself in almost all his films), he is either busy launching a newcomer or being human.

Amitabh Bachchan – Angry Old Man and The Voice-Over King

The former angry-young-man has now turned into an angry-old-man and how? The superstar shows no signs of slowing down and is choosing powerful roles that pit him against the society’s double standards and the prevalent patriarchy. Don’t believe us? Watch Piku, Pink and a whole lot of films where the actor par excellence is seen defending women’s rights and showing some badassery to all the of society’s morality play lovers. Also, you can hear his baritone voice-over in almost every film that releases these days.

Anupam Kher – Nationalism

Taking nationalism to another level, Anupam Kher will now be seen portraying the role of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh in The Accidental Prime Minister. Need we say more?