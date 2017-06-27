Share this:

Lipstick Under My Burkha had been riddled in controversies since quite some time, but finally, things seem to have taken a positive turn for the filmmakers. The film, which was banned in India for being “lady oriented” and containing “sexual scenes, audio pornography and abusive words” is now all set to release on July 21st.

But before that, for all eager viewers, here’s the trailer of the Prakash Jha film, which was presented by Ekta Kapoor at a recent event in the presence of the lead cast and the director, Alankrita Shrivastava.

Lipstick Under My Burkha chronicles the lives of four feisty women who are chasing their secret fantasies. In the film, an 18 year old burkha-clad college girl seeks the freedom to be who she wants to while a two-timing beautician seeks to escape the claustrophobia of her small town. Side by side, a housewife with three children, seeks the alternative life of a saleswoman while a 55 year old widow finds sexual re-awakening through a phone romance with a young swimming coach. So through the kaleidoscope of the veiled dreams and pulpy fantasies of these four lovable and quirky women, the film starring Konkona Sensharma, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aahana Kumra, Plabita Borthakur and Vikrant Massey is about the spirit of rebellion.

And we can never than Ekta Kapoor enough, for it is under her guidance and added support that the film made it through all the controversies. The film is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, produced by Prakash Jha and presented by Alt Entertainment (Shobhaa Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor).