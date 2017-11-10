Share this:

Like the suit, a man is judged based on the car he owns. When the first look is so significant, why take a chance instead of going for the best?

After winning hearts across the world, the global sedan returns to India in an improved and advanced avatar. With an elegantly styled body, plush comfortable interiors and world class safety features, the all new Corolla Altis has found admirers all over the globe.

The sharp character lines of the car with a wide upper grille and stylish Bi-beam LED headlamps offer the car, a refreshed look while the stylish LED tail lamps give it a sleek look at the rear.

The luxurious and spacious cabin allows passengers to experience a sophisticated sense of comfort that’s peerless in its class. The elegant instrument panel with soft touch dashboard augments the prestige quotient. With opulent rear reclining seats and ample leg room, occupants of the car are in for an indulging experience. The colour MID with optitron meters provides all the essential information while cruise control and the 10 way adjustable power driver seat with lumbar support allows the driver to drive at utmost ease.

Developed to deliver the perfect blend of power and efficiency, the new Corolla Altis comes with 2 engine options – Gasoline and Diesel. The vehicle also comes with a 7-speed sequential CVT-i with sport mode and paddle shift ensure for a smooth and effortless drive.

Built on the world famous GOA body, the vehicle is loaded with a multitude of safety features 7 SRS Airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Hill-start Assist Control and ABS & EBD and Brake Assist. Like every Toyota, the Corolla Altis fulfils the global promise of being safety leaders.

After winning the admiration of over 44 million customers spread across the 150 countries in the world, the Corolla Altis is the one sedan that the world’s elite prefer to drive.