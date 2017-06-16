These cars offer a combination of great looks, excellent engine power and the ability to grab corners by the scruff of their necks. While they may not be best-suited for Indian roads, that shouldn’t stop you from buying them.

AUDI S5 SPORTBACK

The first sportback in its segment, the S5 was launched with an impressive feature list, including a Bang & Olufsen sound system, an MMI Navigation Plus with a 17-centimetre colour monitor and safety additions like eight airbags and anti-theft wheel bolts with a rotation ring and code key. Its supercharged 3-litre TFSI engine produces 328 bhp of power along with a torque of 440 Nm. Mated to an S-tronic dualclutch transmission, the Audi S5 can go from standstill to 100 kph in 5.1 seconds, on its way to a top-speed of 250 kph.

Rs 62.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

VOLVO POLESTAR S60

The Polestar sub-brand is the performance wing of the Swedish manufacturer. With this moniker, the S60 thus gets a 2-litre, fourcylinder engine that makes 362 bhp and 467 Nm. It’s paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission that allows you to row through the gears via paddle shifters. These upgrades help the car reach from 0-100 kph in 4.7 seconds. It also gets 20-inch wheels, swish badging and a Polestar Blue hue.

Rs 52.5 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

MINI COOPER S

Stylish, fast and cheerful, the Cooper S is a desirable car despite its obvious shortcomings. Considering its handling prowess and the 2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options, it’s among the best cars under the half-crore mark.

Rs 28.5 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

MERCEDES-BENZ SLC AMG 43

The erstwhile SLK sports coupe from the brand with the three-pointed star is available only with the AMG engine in India, and we thank the heavens for that. Able to compete with almost any supercar on the planet, the SLC is powered by a 3-litre bi-turbo six cylinder engine that produces an impressive 367 bhp of power and 520 Nm of torque. The SLC is a convertible, and you can use it for a track day as well as a drive down the boulevard.

Rs 77.5 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

VOLKSWAGEN POLO GTI

The three-door hot hatch from the German manufacturer is the most powerful hatchback that you can buy in the country at this price. In its most muscular avatar, the Polo is powered by a 1.8-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol mill that churns out 189 bhp of power, and it’s paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. The powertrain catapults the car from standstill to 100 kph in 7.2 seconds, before hitting a top speed of 233 kph.

Rs 25.65 lakh, ex-showroom Thane

PORSCHE CAYMAN 718

The German brand makes what is probably the best-handling car in the world. The mid-engine model is a continuation of the tradition of small, powerful, turbocharged four-cylinder flat engines in combination with the latest technology innovations. Powered by a 2-litre engine, the 718 Cayman flies from 0 to 100 kph in 4.7 seconds and has a top speed of 275 kph.

Rs 81.63 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi