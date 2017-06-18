The Scorpio and the KUV100 are two ends of the SUV spectrum.

The Scorpio

India’s original 4X4, the Mahindra Scorpio completes 15 years of ruling SUV-hearts in the country this year. The rugged SUV has been a workhorse for the homegrown manufacturer during the past decade and a half, crossing the half a million sales mark in 2015 and living up to the expectations of both the market and the enthusiast. It looks set to close in on the seven-digit figure sooner rather than later.

The charm of the Scorpio during its initial years can largely be attributed to its beefed up design, which added character to the car, also enhancing a sense of pride for its owners. The design has only gotten better over the years, with the current-gen Scorpio S10 now sporting a modern face, courtesy new headlamps (projector type), bonnet (with an air intake scoop), bumper and front fenders. There’s also a redefined signature grille, along with 17-inch wheels, red brake calipers, turn indicators on ORVMs, smoked-out tail lamps and a triple jet windscreen washer.

The interiors are at par with modern luxury standards, and features like a touchscreen multimedia system with Satnav and Bluetooth add to the plush nature of things. There’s also a reversing aid, climate control, cruise control, a multi-functional steering wheel, rear AC vents, power ORVMs, automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers. At the heart of things is the popular 120 bhp, 280Nm 2.2-litre diesel powerplant that has always been regarded as a fine unit, be it for its power delivery through the 5-speed manual, its torquey nature or its refinement levels. With a facelift looking likely in 2017, we’re looking forward to the next-gen Scorpio in the coming months.

The KUV100

At the other end of the pricing spectrum is the KUV100, which has emerged as a practical proposition for first-time car buyers, especially ones in their ‘20s and early ‘30s. The domestic manufacturer had termed the KUV100 as a next generation SUV that fits the evolving aspirations and lifestyle of today’s youth, and it has a unique appeal, with all its quirky nature and SUV-like form.

For starters, it’s available in as many as seven colours, including Fiery Orange, Flamboyant Red, Dazzling Silver, Aquamarine, Pearl White and Midnight Black. Design-wise, the KUV100 remains true to its Mahindra DNA, with its aggressive styling and dominating SUV stance. Standout features are the wraparound headlights that extend across the length of the side fenders, a high-set grille, soft-glow DRLs and distinctive tail lights on the rear.

Practicality is enhanced by a novel seating arrangement. Mahindra is offering the option of a bench seat up front to accommodate three people. The front passenger seat bottom also has a large removable box with handles, in addition to a hidden box on the floor behind the front seats. The floor is flat, sans a transmission tunnel, which makes the back comfortable. Add 350-400 litres of boot space and you have one of the most no-nonsense cars in the segment.

Under the hood, the KUV100 comes powered by the mFALCON, an all-new engine family with options of both petrol (mFALCON G80) and diesel (mFALCON D75). The new petrol engine is a 1.2-litre dual VTVT motor, with a power figure of 82 bhp. The diesel variant is a 1.2-litre turbocharged mill that makes 77 bhp of peak power.

Having celebrated the first anniversary of its launch earlier this year, the car is eyeing the six-digit sales mark in the coming months.