The Corolla Altis is owned and appreciated by customers in virtually every city in the world, from Delhi and Sydney to San Francisco and Rio de Janeiro. Sold in over 150 countries and with a base of over 44 million happy customers across the world, the car is crafted to perfection on the outside and designed to offer the ultimate comfort inside. The new Corolla Altis inherits the legendary Corolla DNA, in always evolving and being designed to meet the diverse needs of a global customer base.

Toyota has always been known for its legendary quality, durability and reliability, and the new Corolla Altis adheres to these factors in every aspect of its design and engineering. Boasting of an advanced exterior and premium interiors, the new stylish grille, LED headlamps and LED DRLs along with the new 16-inch alloy wheels add to the dynamic look of the vehicle. The quality of the interior space is created by the newly designed instrument panel, with a soft touch dashboard and a refreshed Flaxen interior colour.

This is the only sedan in its class to offer a spacious cabin with rear reclining seats, ensuring total comfort. The New Corolla Altis is available in two engine options – a 1.8-litre petrol engine and a 1.4-litre diesel engine. It will also be available with a Sport mode, which adds to the already responsive drive train.

Reiterating Toyota’s safety leadership positioning, the new Corolla Altis is equipped with 7 SRS airbags, Hill Start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control and an impact absorbing structure, adding to the excellent cabin rigidity and occupant safety.

The new Corolla Altis is competitively priced, starting at Rs. 15,87,500 (Ex-showroom New Delhi), the new Corolla Altis is set to retain its market leadership position in the segment.

THE TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS LOWDOWN

EXTERIOR

• Advanced Bi-beam LED headlamps

• New 3D bumper design

• Advanced grille design

• Stylish LED tail lamps

• LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRL)

• Sophisticated new alloy wheels

INTERIOR

• Newly designed instrument panel with Soft Touch dashboard

• Interior colour refreshed to Flaxen

PERFORMANCE

• Enhanced performance with 7 Speed Super CVTi with Sport Mode and Paddle Shift

• 1.8 L petrol engine with Dual VVT-i

• 1.4 L diesel engine with Variable Nozzle Turbo and Intercooler

• Sport drive mode

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

• Minus ion generator (nanoe)

• Autofold and reverse linked ORVM

• Rear reclining seats

SAFETY AND SECURITY

• 7 SRS airbags

• Hill Start Assist Control

• Vehicle stability control

• ABS & EBD with BA