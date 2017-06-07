There’s a reason why Cannes Film Festival is so reputed. The organisers take a lot of pains to choose the best films from the world, and celebrate art in a glamorous way. If you are bored and need a good film to get rid of the ennui, then here are some films from this year’s festival to look forward to.

A Man Of Integrity



This film won the Un Certain Regard Award at this year’s festival. It’s a film from Iran, which is a country famous for producing incredible cinema.

The Beguiled



Starring well-known names like Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman and Kirsten Dunst, The Beguiled is a period film set in a girls school in Virginia. Sofia Coppola took home the Best Director award for the film.

Happy End



This one is from the director of Amour (Michael Haneke), which won the Palme D’Or last year. If you are wondering whether it’s worth your time, do note that it bagged a 5 star rating in The Guardian.

I Am Not A Witch



If you like films centered around children, I Am Not A Witch will definitely be your cup of tea. It’s about a young girl who gets accused (and found guilty) of witchcraft.

Loveless



Loveless won the Jury Prize in this year’s festival, and is the only Russian film on our list. It’s about a couple who are going through a bitter divorce, and find that their 12-year-old son has fleed while they were busy arguing.

You Were Never Really Here



Joaquin Phoenix has delivered a performance of a lifetime, and has rightfully been awarded the Best Actor award in this edition of Cannes film festival. It is directed by Lynne Ramsay, who has earlier directed masterpieces like We Need To Talk About Kevin.

April’s Daughter



April’s Daughter won the Jury Prize in the Un Certain Regard section of the festival. “This is a film with many twists and turns, with many surprises for the spectator, which required the camera to accompany the characters, portraying their POVs,” director Michael Franco said in an interview with Variety.

In The Fade



In The Fade is a fascinating German film directed by Fatih Akin. Diane Kruger won the Best Actress award for her performance, and you might remember her as Helen in the epic war movie Troy.

The Square



If you have time to watch just one film out of this list, you should watch The Square. It won the Palme D’Or which is the biggest of all awards given at Cannes film festival.

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer



Starring popular Hollywood actors like Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman (the duo were also seen in The Beguiled which is on this list), The Killing Of A Sacred Deer won the Best Screenplay award at this year’s festival.