April is a dry month when it comes to Bollywood releases, mainly because people are expected to spend their evenings and weekends watching IPL. Certainly, we feel for cinephiles who are not too enthusiastic about cricket. That said, there are always classic movies you can revisit for your dose of cinema. Let’s look at some of them – both from Hollywood and Bollywood.

Check out their trailers (or scenes), and even though we think you should watch all of them, we won’t hold it against you if you choose just four or five. If you just watch one, we will be very angry. So, without further ado, let’s start rolling the trailers (or scenes). In certain cases, we have gone a step ahead and embedded the whole movie itself.

Lagaan

Band Baaja Baaraat

Golmaal

Pyaasa

Padosan

Harry Potter – All Movies

Lord Of The Rings – All Movies

The Shawshank Redemption

500 Days Of Summer

The Departed