Manisha Koirala recently said that if a biopic was made on her life, she would choose Alia Bhatt or Kangana Ranaut to play her role. Certainly, a biopic on Koirala will be a fascinating watch considering the actress has had a rollercoaster of a life. From delivering blockbusters to battling ovarian cancer, Koirala has seen it all.

While we wait for some producer to make a film on her life, let’s take a look at some other popular actresses on whom wonderful biopics can be made. We are not including the current crop of top actresses since they are still at the peak of their careers, and their story might have a few more interesting chapters.

Mamta Kulkarni



Mamta Kulkarni was one of the hottest actresses in the 90s, and did some risqué item number like Mujhko Ranaji maaf karna and Koi jaaye toh le aaye. Years later though, she was found guilty of being involved in a drug racquet. It’ll be fascinating to see how she fell from grace in a film.

Aishwarya Rai



The No. 1 thing we would like to see in Aishwarya Rai’s biopic is her relationship with Salman Khan. The Vivek Oberoi drama will also add some spice to the story. It could all begin with her victory in the Miss World pageant and end with her marrying Abhishek Bachchan.

Madhuri Dixit



One of the best actresses, both in terms of appearance and acting skills, Madhuri Dixit ruled Bollywood for a long time with blockbusters like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Dil Toh Paagal Hai. It’ll be interesting to discover and see her acting journey, and her love story with Dr. Nene could be an exciting sub-plot.

Preity Zinta



She is cute, she is bubbly, and she is just the actress who would make a great biopic with Alia Bhatt as the lead. Her career has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but it is to be noted that she was the Numero Uno actress when films like Koi Mil Gaya and Kal Ho Naa Ho had released. It’ll also be interesting to see how her relationship with Ness Wadia didn’t work.

Lisa Ray



Lisa Ray is best remembered for her role in Deepa Mehta’s Water, where she plays a widow. The film won the Best Foreign Language Film in the 79th Academy Awards. Unfortunately, Ray’s life wasn’t a fairytale that it could have been. She was diagnosed with an extremely rare form of cancer, but she managed to fight back. Along with being a great actor, Ray also writes excellent poetry and would make an excellent subject for a biopic.