Just a few weeks back, I was trying to look up Ayushmann Khurrana on Twitter. My search did not yield any results because he had changed his name to Abhimanyu Roy, which is what his character is called in Meri Pyaari Bindu. It was only after typing ‘Ayushmann Khurrana Twitter’ on Google that I managed to locate his handle.

To be frank, I think it’s a little lame to change your Twitter handles to the characters you’re playing. It was a trend started by Marathi actors, but it has passed on to Bollywood as well. Let’s take a look at some of the craziest moves made by Bollywood A-listers.

#BangBangDare



The movie may have not made any sense, but the Bang Bang dare took the world by storm. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh were some of the stars who took the challenge. But, the one who came out on top was definitely Ranveer, who danced to Main Aisa Kyun Huu wearing a Kkrish costume in the middle of the road.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui sells underwear



Even great actors have to resort to silly things in the name of promotions. To promote Freaky Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui sold underwears in Hyderabad’s Char Minar area, because that’s what he did in the film.

Vidya Balan dresses as a beggar



To promote Bobby Jasoos, Vidya Balan dressed as a beggar and sat outside a station in Hyderabad. It was certainly an attention grabbing promotional tactic, but it failed to make the movie a hit.

‘Jabra fan’ is recorded in 6 languages



Jabra fan is a song where SRK plays his own fan, something not many actors around the world have done. As if that wasn’t proof enough of how much he loves himself, SRK decided to record the song in six other languages – Bengali, Bhojpuri, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil and Punjabi. To be fair to SRK, he does have an army of Jabra fans who will give an arm and a leg just to spend a moment with him.