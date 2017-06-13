The first look for JP Dutta’s Paltan is out. We all remember Border, which had us enthralled as kids. The film seems unrealistic now, but it brought out the patriot in us when we weren’t as discerning as we are now. It remains to be seen whether Paltan will match the success of Border, but we are excited anyway because there are not many Indian war films that we see.

But there are plenty in Hollywood, and we’ve handpicked the five that we loved.

Saving Private Ryan



Directed by Steven Spielberg, this Tom Hanks starrer film was a huge success both critically and commercially. Spielberg won the Best Director award at the 71st Academy Awards, and Hanks received a Best Actor nomination.

Schindler’s List



Again, a film directed by Steven Spielberg that earned him an Academy award for Best Director, Schindler’s List is regarded as one of the best movies (leave alone, war movies) of all time. It stars Liam Neeson as Oskar Schindler in the lead role.

The Pianist



Roman Polanski might have done regrettable things as a human being, but there’s no doubting his skills as a director. The Pianist is a haunting story that was awarded the Palme D’Or, which is the biggest honour at the Cannes Film Festival.

Rescue Dawn



Rescue Dawn is one film that’ll make you feel glad about your cozy (but sometimes uninteresting) life. It is directed by renowned German director Werner Herzog, and sees Christian Bale give a performance of a lifetime as war prisoner Dieter Dengler.

Black Hawk Down



A Ridley Scott classic, Black Hawk Down is an enthralling watch right from the first minute. It earned Ridley Scott a Best Director nomination at the Academy Awards, where Scott lost out to Ron Howard who had directed A Beautiful Mind.