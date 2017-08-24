Share this:

Jacqueline Fernandez is back and will be seen starring opposite Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman. The duo share sizzling chemistry, and we can’t wait to see them create magic on-screen. A few days ago, the film’s song Laagi Na Choote was released and it showed both Sidharth and Jacqueline share a passionate kiss.

The story goes that the actors were so much into the scene, that they kept kissing even after the director said ‘Cut’.

“We were telling them that it’s a cut (the shot), but Sid and Jackie were so into the moment that they couldn’t listen and it became the longest kiss of Bollywood,” directors Raj & DK told reporters.

On his part, Sidharth admitted his admiration for Jacqueline and called her too hot to handle. “The song comes at a crucial moment in the film where the lead pair needs to fully trust each other and give into each other. The mood is intense, it’s sensual and it needed us to be in the moment of romance. Jackie is just too hot to handle in this song,” he said in a statement.

Even Jacqueline credited Sidharth for making her feel comfortable while shooting the song.

That said, this is not the first time Jacqueline has set our screens on fire. She has been doing it very often, and even though we like that, it must be said that being sexy is not her only asset. She can play the cute girl too, as she did in the Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan song from Roy.

But we promised you hottest moments in the headline, and we’re going to keep that promise. So without further ado, let’s roll.

