Karishma Kapoor recently said that it is a great time to be a newcomer in Bollywood, and added that they have so many facilities that were not there during Karishma’s early years in the industry. While we don’t disagree with her about facilities, it must be noted that most newcomers are not finding success at the box office. People have a really short attention span, and if they cannot like you in the first go, you might as well pack your bags. If you look at some of the best actors (SRK, Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, etc.) today, you’ll see that they all made an impact with their debut films.

But apart from Dangal’s Fatima Sana Sheikh, not many actors have managed to hit gold. Let’s take a quick look at who these actors are.

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Saiyami Kher (Mirzya)



You have a lot of expectations from Anil Kapoor’s son, and Harshvardhan Kapoor couldn’t have asked for a better director to launch him than Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. Even though the cinematography of the film was great, the script wasn’t.

Mustafa (Machine)



You didn’t even have to watch the movie to say it was going to tank badly. Just the trailer where Mustafa mouths a lame and arrogant dialogue is enough for us to deduce that this man won’t cut it as an actor.

Pooja Hegde (Mohenjodaro)



Any actress would give an arm and a leg to debut in a film with Hrithik Roshan, which is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. So Pooja Hegde must have been on cloud nine when she got the opportunity. Unfortunately, the film bombed and not many people came to know how Hegde looks.

Sayyeshaa (Shivaay)



Shivaay ranks up there as one of the worst films in recent times, and it’s debutante actress Sayyeshaa didn’t make things better. Like in the case of Hegde, nobody knows who Sayyeshaa is and we don’t blame these people.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Sapna Pabbi (Khamoshiyan)



There would be complete khamoshi in theatres while this movie would be screened, because hardly anyone saw it. Both Gurmeet Choudhary and Sapna Pabbi gained some recognition because the songs were popular, but the movie failed both commercially and critically. One bright spot about the film was Ali Fazal, who will be seen in a Hollywood film called Victoria & Abdul.