We love Shah Rukh Khan. Which is why when we see him do something silly, we cannot be passive about it. The title of his latest film is clearly the most ridiculous thing since Ra.One. Really, Jab Harry Met Sejal looks like Imtiaz Ali had a brainfade. Maybe, he loved When Harry Met Sally, but that doesn’t mean he can change two words and deliver a shoddy Hinglish title.

This film definitely joins Bollywood’s hall of shame when it comes to titles. Here are the other members of this rather infamous cadre.

Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India



Well, the movie was just as bad as the name. The sad part is that it is made by Ketan Mehta who has directed some very good films.

U Me Aur Hum



Not only is this title extremely lame, it’s also a slap on the face of every Grammar Nazi. How can you, spell ‘You’ as U. Such stuff should be banned even on messaging apps, let alone movie titles.

English Babu Desi Mem



This is another SRK film that makes us wonder about the kind of stuff its producers were smoking. If the title wasn’t enough to make you hate the world, do note that there is a song called Love Me Honey Honey in this film.

Bade Miyan, Chhote Miyan



This film sees both Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles, and neither of them were able to make amends for its ridiculous script.

Love U… Mr. Kalakaar



It’s tough to beat Jab Harry Met Sejal in terms of ridiculousness, but Love U… Mr. Kalakaar just about manages to do it. Again, using U instead of ‘You’ is a heinous crime.

Bhaiyyaji Superhitt



Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are making a comeback with this film, and ironically, we think it will be a superflop. No person with a stable mind will invest in something with that title.

Wedding Pullav



It’s a film that released and was out of theatres without anyone noticing. We just wonder what will the producers name its sequel? Wedding Biryani, perhaps.

Guddu Ki Gun



If you have the courage to watch Guddu Ki Gun on sheer face value, then clearly you have a self-destructive tendency. Starring Kunal Khemu, this film was an adult comedy that got everything wrong, including the title.