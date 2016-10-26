Share this:

It’s raining trailers this Diwali and here are a couple of them to gear you up for the Bollywood extravaganza we’re about to experience in the coming months.

Rock On!! 2

The much-awaited trailer for Rock On!! 2 is finally out and it finally gives us a glimpse of what’s in store. Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli reunite for the sequel with an addition of Shraddha Kapoor and Shashank Arora to the starcast.

Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, the music of Rock On!! 2 is the talking point of the film since Shankar-Ehsan-Loy are back with their melodious rock tunes and Shraddha Kapoor is seen crooning to a few, alongside Farhan Akhtar.

Kahaani 2

Vidya Balan is back with Kahaani 2 and the trailer definitely lives up to the expectation that its posters created. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this intriguing thriller also stars Arjun Rampal in a pivotal role where he plays a cop investigating a case in which a woman, who receives a threatening call, suddenly meets with an accident and lands in coma.

Powerful and riding high on emotions and suspense, the Kahaani trailer will definitely keep you at the edge of your seats.

Kaabil

Embroiled into controversy before its release, Kaabil stars Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam essaying the role of two visually impaired lovers who seek light in their perpetually dark worlds. The controversy here is that the trailer was leaked online before the due date, after which Hrithik Roshan was forced to share it on his Twitter handle.

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film is about Hrithik’s lone battle with the two Roy brothers (Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy), who play villains in this revenge saga.