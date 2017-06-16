The rains are here, and there’s nothing more beautiful than staring out of your window with a cup of tea in your hand. But, you can’t do that all the time. So to beat the ennui, we list out some wonderful films where rains play a pivotal role in the narrative. We’ve avoided movies like Mohra which has a rain-themed song, in favour of films like Raincoat where rain is the reason why two people meet.

Monsoon Wedding



A classic by Mira Nair, Monsoon Wedding won The Golden Lion (the highest honour) at the Venice Film Festival. It’s an ensemble film starring some avant garde actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Lilette Dubey, Vijay Raaz and Tillotama Shome.

Raincoat



Raincoat is a film that you should watch while sipping a piping hot cup of coffee. It’s intense, it’s painful and it’s all conversation. Both Ajay Devgan and Aishwarya Rai have given a performance of a lifetime that is completely different from their usual roles in big budget movies.

Kaun



This movie sees Ram Gopal Verma in top form, in a story written by none other than Anurag Kashyap. Manoj Bajpayee absolutely nails his role (he tries to forcefully enter a house because it’s raining), and gives us an eery feeling throughout the movie. It’s a perfect watch for a Sunday afternoon.

Wake Up Sid



A coming of age drama, Wake Up Sid was an inspiration for a generation of young boys and girls. There are quite a few rainy scenes in the movie including the climax, where Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma come together and profess their love.

Kaminey



A film that saw Shahid Kapoor play a double role, Kaminey might not count as Vishal Bharadwaj’s finest film, but it was still pretty good. There’s a lot of rain in the movie, and the brilliant cinematography only adds to its picturesque value.