Share this:

After the infamous fight between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, no one thought that they would appear in the same film again. However, the Karan Arjun of Indian cinema have buried the hatchet, and SRK’s special appearance in Tubelight is something we are all looking forward to.

In Om Shanti Om, SRK had assembled almost the entire industry for the Deewangi Deewangi song. Not like he doesn’t return the favour when his friends need him. So let’s take a look at some of his most famous special appearances.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

He was there only for a scene, but in that scene he delivered one of the film’s best dialogue about how one-sided love is the most beautiful thing in the world, because it doesn’t get divided into two people. Only the lover has a right over it.

Saathiya



In Saathiya, Shah Rukh Khan plays a morbid Yeshwant Rao. His scenes are shown after an ugly accident, so you won’t feel happy when he comes on screen. It’s strange why SRK agreed to this – probably because of his great relationship with Yash Raj films.

Heyy Babyy

SRK appears in the Mast Kalandar song, and doesn’t do much except smile and dance. Again, SRK must have done this as a favour to Sajid Khan, who is Farah Khan’s (director of SRK produced films like Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om) brother.

Luck By Chance

In Luck By Chance, a film about the film industry, Shah Rukh Khan makes a cameo appearance as himself. “An actor’s work is to really choose the right kind of roles,” SRK advises Farhan Akhtar, who is an up and coming actor.