The trailer of the much-awaited film Half Girlfriend (we weren’t waiting at all) is out, and even though we are not excited about the film, we will surely give full marks to Shraddha Kapoor for her performance.

To be honest, Arjun Kapoor’s Madhav Jha looks a tad unconvincing and someone like Sushant Singh Rajput did a far better job getting the Bihari accent right for MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

Having not read the book, the moment where Shraddha Kapoor (Riya) tells Arjun Kapoor that she cannot be a girlfriend but be a half girlfriend instead, made us laugh out loud. And not for the good reasons.

Other than Shraddha, we also loved Arijit Singh’s voice that dominates much of the second half of the trailer. The singer has really risen as one of Bollywood’s best singers in recent times, and we are sure that if he continues doing music like this, he’ll rule the charts for a long time.

The film will be directed by Mohit Suri, who was on a hot streak with films like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villian, but couldn’t deliver a success with Hamari Adhoori Kahani. It’ll be interesting to see if he is able to bounce back with Half Girlfriend. If he isn’t, the one person he can definitely blame is Arjun Kapoor for delivering such a timid performance.