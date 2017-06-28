Share this:

The EZ Couture SS18 Fashion Show had Zegna’s values on full display, especially with Alessandro Sartori’s debut Summer collection. It combined the alchemy of outdoor life with the indoors by setting up a futuristic garden in the form of a sunset tangerine desert in the courtyards of Milan’s Università Statale, informed a press release.

“To design a forward-looking men’s fashion wardrobe built around fluidity, freshness and colour but enriched by the possibility of adding your own hint of personality and style, I couldn’t imagine a better place than this courtyard, where I often spent time in my youth reading, writing and sketching,” said Alessandro Sartori.

No less than 44 models walked down the runway to the sound of Japanese drums. The color palette included natural shades of walnut, geranium, freesia, lotus, cypress and bleached aqua, signature Vicuna.

The effortless style is only in the appearance: once you look at each piece you find an incredible richness of details, such as the impressive techniques including handmade shadow effects mimicking elbow patches or the woven jacquard jacket entirely hand-embroidered at the back, added the release.

With the focus on lightness, the interplay of proportions combined sporting accents, with soft structured suits replacing classic shirts with deconstructed tops in various volumes.

Even the accessories indulge in the laid-back pace of the season in the form of new, colorful knitted effects for bags, baseball hats and visors. In the footwear department, visitors were introduced to the iconic Triple Stitch logos sneakers and the maxi-logo TIZIANO sneakers.

The day after the show, twelve of the Couture looks seen on the catwalk were available to order Made-to-Measure in selected worldwide boutiques, the release concluded.