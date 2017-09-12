Share this:

Diesel’s new #GOWITHTHEFLAW Campaign is surely one of the best things we’ve seen this year. They have deleted all their Instagram posts to make a fresh start, and boy, are they doing it right. Diesel wants you to be unordinary because #flawless is forgettable. Roll with what you’ve got, even though it’s not ideal. Embrace what you can’t control. Find a little bravery to wear your flaws with pride, take a front seat and enjoy the ride.

The video was unveiled at an event in Beijing on Wednesday, 6th September. At this occasion, Diesel also partnered with Chris Lee, Chinese Music Industry Idol, unveiling a limited edition capsule collection that advocates a candid approach towards one’s ego and celebrates IMPERFECTION.

François Rousselet, the French director who has created videos for Snoop Dogg, Madonna and The Rolling Stones has directed the video.

“Go with no plan. Go with not sure. Go with what makes you feel insecure. Go with the snooze. Go with your hair. Go with that face that needs no repair. Go with mistakes. Go with remakes. Go without knowing if you have what it takes. Go with the tease. Go with the game. Go if no one remembers your name. Go with the “oops”. Go with no doubts. Go if it doesn’t look as good as it sounds. Go with the hunch. Go with oh fuck. Go like you’ll never run out of luck Go with the swipe. Go with the fling. Go without wanting to put on a ring. But go out in the open. And go with pride. Grab a front seat and enjoy the ride,” that’s what the lyrics of the ad are. Awe-inspiring poetry, you can call it.

The video is just as unique and makes just as strong an impact. You’ve to see it to believe it.