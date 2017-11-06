Share this:

The Long Beach in California was witness to the unveiling of Puma’s roster of collaborations and styles that are slated to drop throughout 2018, at the Complexcon hours ago.

Creative Collaborator and Brand Ambassador Big Sean headlined the Suede 50th presentation at the PUMA booth by unveiling his very own Suede 50 drop releasing within his collection in Spring 2018, informed a press release.

He was on-site to reveal his never-before seen Suede 50 sneaker that features a mid-cut silhouette and knitted sock finished by Sean’s signature and Detroit branding.

The popular sportswear and fashion brand also revealed the identities of other collaborations they have partnered with to celebrate Suede 50th. Prominent among them are FUBU, Hello Kitty, Karl Lagerfeld, MCM, MAC, Bobbito Garcia, Filling Pieces, XO, Poggy, Pepsi, Jeff Staple, Swarovski, Barbie and Santa Cruz.

Each one of them will have a different rendition of the iconic sneaker that has been the talk of the town since its debut in 1968. It’s been worn by celebs across sport and pop culture and can be spotted from the basketball courts to b-boys’ cardboard.

To honor the Suede’s golden year, PUMA is partnering with brands and icons in music, fashion, street, and pop culture to introduce 50 unique drops of the classic silhouette. The Suede celebration will also include re-releases of beloved renditions that have made every snakeheads’ Hall of Fame.

First to release from the Suede 50th Anniversary range are the Bboy Fabulous and Rudolf Dassler styles.