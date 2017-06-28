Share this:

Gucci has a novel way to showcase the pre fall 2017 collection. In a series of limited edition publications, they recently launched ‘Hortus Sanitatis (Latin for ‘The Garden of health’).

The name is taken from the first natural history encyclopedia, published in 1485 in Mainz, Germany. The collection has been shot by Derek Ridgers and has an informal vibe with models accompanied by cats and snakes. An interesting angle is the untouched historical spaces in Rome which serve as the background for the shoot.

The book has only 1000 copies and is packed in a red cotton pouch displaying a skull and crossbones. Priced at $95 it will be sold as of July 5, and will be launched at a book signing event at the Comme des Garçons Trading Museum, Paris with a book signing event that evening. It will be on sale globally at selected stores.