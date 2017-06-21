Mode Adrenaline

This season, we show you how to take a variety of trends and ace them all. Team up biker chic, punk-inspired denim, camouflage and metal accessories with a mix of bright tartans, checks and rugged outerwear. The rebel in you is sure to approve.

Jacket by Canali;

T-shirt by Being Human;

Jeans by United Colors of Benetton

Jacket by Scotch and Soda;

T-shirt by Marks & Spencer;

Wristband by Shazé;

Pants by G- STAR RAW;

Shoes by Vans

Triumph Bonneville Bobber courtesy Triumph Motorcycles India

Blazer by Marks & Spencer;

Shorts by Ed Hardy;

Shoes by Bata;

Ring by Shazé

Indian Scout courtesy Indian Motorcycle India

Jacket and Shoes by Royal Enfield;

Shirt by Flying Machine;

Pants by Celio;

Gloves by Harley Davidson

Indian Scout courtesy Indian Motorcycle India

On Zoe

Jacket by Only;

Jeans by Nautica;

On Swell

Shirt and Wallet by Harley Davidson;

Pants by Royal Enfield;

Wrist Band by Shazé

Triumph Bonneville Bobber courtesy Triumph Motorcycles India

Dress by G-STAR RAW;

Jacket by Tommy Hilfiger;

Shoes by Metro

Triumph Bonneville Bobber courtesy Triumph Motorcycles India

On Swell

Jacket by ZZegna;

Shirt by Nautica;

Pants by Celio;

Shoes by Vans;

Triumph Bonneville Bobber courtesy Triumph Motorcycles India

On Zoe

Top and Jeans by Vero Moda;

Shoes by Rosso Brunello;

Indian Scout courtesy Indian Motorcycle India

Jeans by Vero Moda;

Bag by Calvin Klein;

Shoes by Rosso Brunello

Ducati 959 Panigale courtesy Ducati India

ART DIRECTOR AMIT NAIK

JUNIOR STYLIST NEELANGANA VASUDEVA

HAIR & MAKE UP JEAN-CLAUDE BIGUINE

MODELS ZOE- ANIMA CREATIVE MANAGEMENT, SWELL TINOCO – TFM