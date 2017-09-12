Share this:

Thanks to Jim Carrey, Rihanna and more celebrities making fashion week more interesting.

The endless hours of fashion week designers showcasing their latest collections can potentially strain your eyes and minds, to an extent. There’s no scientific proof to back this, but even Drake must need a break from pan-dead expressions around the room or something.

And then there was Jim Carrey, the knight in shining tuxedo, showing up on the red carpet with a probable existential crisis…or so the residents of the internet claim. But there’s also a section of people who think he was just being Jim Carrey on the reg, with a little sarcasm on the side.

Well, you definitely can’t say that Jim Carrey gives a boring interview: “There is no me. There’s just things happening.” pic.twitter.com/HatQ6mHsKp — E! News (@enews) September 10, 2017

Leslie Jones, on the other hand, kept things light but loud by becoming Coco Rocha’s literal hype woman.

For her label Fenty Puma, Rihanna did what she would always do: something no other person on this planet is thinking about doing. What’s that, you ask? Turn up on a friggin’ motorcycle, because she can.

Bow down. @badgalriri @fentyxpuma #fentybeauty hits #NYFW A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

If you thought Elon Musk was an interesting man, wait until you meet his maker, his mother and model, Maye Musk. Maye was recently signed on to IMG models in NYC not knowing that age was indeed just a number.

Opening the show for @conceptkorea_kr @liecollection_ @nyfw #nyfw Yes!💃💃💃 A post shared by Maye Musk (@mayemusk) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT