Share this:

Spanish fashion giant Zara is known for its fast fashion around the world. It also has its fair share of controversies, including a fresh one where customers at a Zara store in Istanbul found a note sewn into an item of clothing that had unpaid labour woes written all over it.

The £8.6 billion brand has found itself in trouble yet again, after one of customers at a Zara store in Istanbul found tags that say “I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn’t get paid for it”. Several notes urged the shoppers to support their cause and have Zara finally pay them their wages.

Labourers were employed by Bravo which closed overnight due to which the manufacturer owes them their pay as well as severance allowance, the tags say. This was found after Zara’s parent company Inditex joined hands with ILO (International Labour Organisation) in October for “improving management systems and working conditions in factories in China and Turkey”.

In response to this controversy, an Inditex representative spoke to The Independent, “Inditex has met all of its contractual obligations to Bravo Textil and is currently working on a proposal with the local IndustriALL affiliate, Mango and Next to establish a hardship fund for the workers affected by the fraudulent disappearance of the Bravo factory’s owner.

“This hardship fund would cover unpaid wages, notice indemnity, unused vacation and severance payments of workers that were employed at the time of the sudden shutdown of their factory in July 2016. We are committed to finding a swift solution for all of those impacted.”